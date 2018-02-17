Homeowners give rental warning after teens caught on camera partying at their home

ATLANTA - Local home owners have a warning for anyone who rent’s their homes on booking website: If you get the wrong type of renters, you could end up losing more than you’re making on renting out your property.
Homeowners shared surveillance video of teens parting at their home after they said the rented the home using fake names and a stolen credit card - causing thousands of dollars in damage to their house.
“There’s probably about $10,000 worth of damage to the house. We have to repaint the ceilings, repaint the walls, some furniture that is destroyed,” one homeowner told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.
Hear from two Atlanta residents whose homes were trashed by short-term renters, plus what you should do if you find yourself in this position, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}