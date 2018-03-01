0 A timeline of events related to the Tex McIver case

Sept. 25, 2016: Tex McIver shoots Diane in their SUV near Piedmont Park. She dies early the next morning at Emory University Hospital on Clifton Road.

Sept. 26, 2016: An autopsy performed on Diane McIver determines she died of a gunshot wound to the back. The medical examiner declares the incident a homicide.

Oct. 6, 2016: In his first public comments on the case, Tex McIver tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the shooting was an accident.

Oct. 12, 2016: The AJC reports that in 1990 Tex McIver fired his gun at a car carrying three teens outside his DeKalb County home. A grand jury found probable cause to indict him, but the case was dropped after the parties settled it privately.

December 2016: Tex McIver sells off his late wife’s clothing, jewelry, hats, furs and other possessions at an estate sale that lasts several days and draws thousands of people.

Dec. 21, 2016: Atlanta Police charge Tex McIver with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the shooting death of his wife. The charges suggest they believe Tex McIver’s claim that the shooting was an accident.

Dec. 31, 2016: It emerges that Tex McIver owed his wife $350,000 at the time of her death. McIver says the money went to build a barn with guest quarters on the couple’s farm in Putnam County.

April 14, 2017: Prosecutors serve multiple subpoenas seeking the McIvers’ financial records. The move makes clear that the Fulton County district attorney’s office is not convinced the shooting was an accident.

April 26, 2017: McIver has his bond revoked after a Glock pistol is found in the sock drawer of his Buckhead condo. Following a three-day hearing, a Fulton County judge sends McIver to jail.

April 27, 2017: McIver is indicted on a charge of malice murder along with six other charges, including three counts of influencing a witness.

Oct. 19. 2017: Judge Robert McBurney delays the trial, which had been scheduled to start Oct. 30, and clears the way for McIver to be released from prison.

Nov. 21, 2017: McIver loses key members of his defense team. He replaces them with Bruce Harvey and Don Samuel, two well-regarded Atlanta criminal defense attorneys.

Dec. 12, 2017: McIver posts bond and leaves the Fulton County jail after nearly eight months.

Feb. 24, 2017: Prosecutors add criminal charges against McIver — attempted bribery and obstruction. Their witness is Jeff Dickerson, a public relations consultant who once acted as a spokesman for McIver.

March 5, 2018: Jury selection is set to begin in Fulton County Superior Court

This story was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

