Stockbridge officials say new city creation could be catastrophic to economy

    By: Craig Lucie

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Stockbridge city leaders said a proposal in the state legislature to create another city in Henry County would steal around 50 percent of their revenue and be catastrophic.

    But leaders of the proposed city of Eagles Landing said they are being sensational and deceitful. 

    “The main issues I have with annexation is unfair. We are losing 50 percent of revenue from city,” said Stockbridge city council member Elton Alexander. 

    Alexander is trying to gather residents to fight the proposed city of Eagles Landing that he calls an assault.

