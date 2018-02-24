  • NASCAR moves up start of Atlanta race due to threat of rain

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Due to the probability of wet weather in the Hampton, Georgia, area in Sunday afternoon's Severe Weather Team 2 forecast, Atlanta Motor Speedway, in collaboration with NASCAR, will move the start time for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 to 1 p.m.  

    This moves the drop of the green flag up one hour from the originally scheduled 2 p.m. start. Driver introductions will now begin at 12:20 p.m., and all entry gates will open at 9 a.m., one hour earlier than originally scheduled.

    Additionally, the Atlanta Motor Speedway Pre-Race Concert presented by iHeartRadio featuring Chris Janson will begin at 11 a.m., near the start, finish line on the front stretch. Kyle Busch will start from the pole, with Ryan Newman on the outside front row.

    Stay tuned to www.atlantamotorspeedway.com for the latest information from the track.

