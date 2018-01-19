Local veterans help build fellow vet a new home

0

BARNESVILLE, Ga. - A local 75-year-old Army veteran, who was living in deplorable conditions and sleeping in his car because he had no heat, just got a brand-new home.

Channel 2’s Craig Lucie went to Barnesville on Thursday afternoon and met the veterans who came together to help their comrade who desperately needed a warm place to stay.

John Green grew up in the Barnesville home that fell into disrepair over the years.

Green told Lucie that he used cardboard boxes stacked against the walls to try and keep animals out and the heat in.

“We found him downtown sleeping in his car with it running for heat and something had to be done. He had been sleeping in his car for over 5 years in this cold,” said Navy veteran Eddie Felton.

TRENDING STORIES:

Part of a massive tree fell on top of his home creating a big hole that was never repaired which is why Green had been sleeping in his car for so long.

With the help of the Barnesville police chief, community leaders like Henry County commissioner Blake Prince and American Legion Post 516 out of McDonough, veterans acted immediately.

“This is a testament of what can be done by a group of motivated veterans,” Prince said.

Felton agrees.

“This is what we were taught when we joined the military is we never leave a vet behind,” Felton said.

With money from their own pockets and a $25,000 grant from The Home Depot, they got to work cleaning the inside and out.

“He didn’t have running water, the toilet was on the ground and any means of cooking. He was sleeping in his recliner in the living room,” Felton said.



Green showed Lucie around where he still needs furniture, but he’s grateful.

“It’s good. We served together, we work together and help each other and that’s the way it should be,” Green told Lucie.

And Green finally has heat.

“The heat is great! I now sit and watch TV all time,” Green said.

The total project cost $32,000 and more than 4,000 hours of volunteer work.

Veterans from American Legion Post 516 told Lucie they are starting more projects for local vets in the coming weeks.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.