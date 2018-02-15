Henry County Sheriff says shot deputies are improving every day

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Sheriff is giving new insight into the two deputies shot during gunfire that killed a police officer.
Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that he visited both deputies on Thursday.
Henry County Deputy Michael Corley is home following the incident. Deputy Ralph “Sid” Callaway is still recovering at Atlanta Medical Center, but improving every day, according to McBrayer.
Locust Grove Officer Chase Maddox was killed providing backup for the deputies at a home on Friday, when the suspect opened fire in the men.
The Sheriff spoke exclusively to Fernandes on Thursday, giving more insight into how the men are recovering, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
