Happening today: 5K race to benefit Maddox family

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - One community is showing support for the family of a police officer killed in the line of duty.
The Chase 5K starts at 8 a.m. Saturday in Locust Grove.
The money raised will go to the family of Officer Chase Maddox, 26, who was killed earlier this month while serving a warrant.
Maddox, a five-year veteran of the force, left behind a son and wife Alex. Days after Officer Maddox was killed, Alex Maddox gave birth to their second child, Bodie.
There will be a ceremony at 7:15 a.m. to honor Maddox and his family, along with the two Henry County deputies who were also shot.
Anyone who would like to register should go to GetSetGrow.com.
Two Henry Co deputies shot just over two weeks ago here at benefit run in Locust Grove pic.twitter.com/PLCQ44NqMv— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 24, 2018
Getting ready for 5K run for Locust Grove Officer killed in line of duty. The Chase starts at 8a. LIVE report next pic.twitter.com/GhFLdc9lEY— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 24, 2018
