Happening today: 5K race to benefit Maddox family

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - One community is showing support for the family of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

    The Chase 5K starts at 8 a.m. Saturday in Locust Grove.

    The money raised will go to the family of Officer Chase Maddox, 26, who was killed earlier this month while serving a warrant.

    Maddox, a five-year veteran of the force, left behind a son and wife Alex. Days after Officer Maddox was killed, Alex Maddox gave birth to their second child, Bodie.

    There will be a ceremony at 7:15 a.m. to honor Maddox and his family, along with the two Henry County deputies who were also shot. 

    Anyone who would like to register should go to GetSetGrow.com.

