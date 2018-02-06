0 Former music teacher accused of asking student to send 'nudes' via Snapchat

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A former Henry County music teacher is facing multiple charges after he was accused of groping a student.

That alleged incidents happened over the course of several month last fall.

The former Woodland High School teacher was place on administrative leave, resigned and was arrested Sunday.

Students told Channel 2’s Tom Regan they were shocked to learn that Ryan Harvey had been arrested on multiple sex charges, involving one of his male students.

'I talked with him a few times, I didn't know he was that kind of guy, kind of crazy in my opinion,” said student Dawson Williams.

According the arrest report, the 24-year-old began an inappropriate relationship with the 15-year-old student, becoming friends on Snapchat, and later allegedly asking the student to send nude photos.

In November 2017, the teacher allegedly groped the student as he was stepping off a stage.

School officials got a tip on the teacher and took action.

“We took measure to remove the now-former teacher from the classroom and building, place him on administrative leave and during the course of the investigation by police the teacher tended his resignation,” said school spokesperson J.D. Hardin.

Henry County school officials stressed the safety of students and staff is their top priority.

Harvey is jailed on multiple charges, including aggravated child molestation.

