  • Family posts emotional photo in honor of fallen officer 1 month after death

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The family of Chase Maddox made an emotional tribute to him this weekend to mark one month since his tragic death.

    Maddox was killed in the line of duty in February when he and two other deputies served a warrant.

    His wife, at the time, was 9-months pregnant with their son. 

    Alex Maddox gave birth to Bodie Allen Maddox just days after the Locust Grove officer was killed. 

    The family posted a touching photo of Bodie holding his father’s badge in front of an American flag.

    "To Bradin and Bodie, your father was a hero. He loved you more than you'll ever know," Locust Grove police Chief Jesse Patton said at Chase Maddox's funeral.

    RELATED STORIES:

    Thousands attended the memorial service to show their support for the family, the department and the community.

    "He was a mentor. He was a guider. He was a lover of everything," Locust Grove resident Caroll Conway said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family posts emotional photo in honor of fallen officer 1 month after death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local police continue to show support for fallen officer one month later

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community gathers for 5K race to benefit fallen officer's family

  • Headline Goes Here

    NASCAR moves up start of Atlanta race due to threat of rain

  • Headline Goes Here

    700 metro students see 'Black Panther' for free thanks to foundation