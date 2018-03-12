Family posts emotional photo in honor of fallen officer 1 month after death

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The family of Chase Maddox made an emotional tribute to him this weekend to mark one month since his tragic death.
Maddox was killed in the line of duty in February when he and two other deputies served a warrant.
His wife, at the time, was 9-months pregnant with their son.
Alex Maddox gave birth to Bodie Allen Maddox just days after the Locust Grove officer was killed.
The family posted a touching photo of Bodie holding his father’s badge in front of an American flag.
"To Bradin and Bodie, your father was a hero. He loved you more than you'll ever know," Locust Grove police Chief Jesse Patton said at Chase Maddox's funeral.
Thousands attended the memorial service to show their support for the family, the department and the community.
"He was a mentor. He was a guider. He was a lover of everything," Locust Grove resident Caroll Conway said.
