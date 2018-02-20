HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A group of Henry County neighbors is trying to create a new city called Eagles Landing. And that’s not sitting well with everyone.
On Monday night, leaders in the city of Stockbridge held a prayer vigil at City Hall to protest that move.
Vigil is over. People of Stockbridge came together because they are against the City if Eagles Landing forming. They say it will be bad for Stockbridge. Why? I’ll have the story for you at 11. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/4jjuqETjZD— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) February 19, 2018
This isn’t like the creation of Brookhaven or Dunwoody. Those were created out of unincorporated parts of DeKalb.
This effort would actually allow voters to de-annex from once city to create a whole new one.
“It seems like we don’t have a voice in this,” one resident told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen. “We can’t vote for anything, only the people who will be affected will vote. I don’t think that’s right. This is our way of showing support to keep our community together.”
We’re talking with people who came to the vigil about why they say the formation of Eagles Landing would be detrimental to Stockbridge, TONIGHT on The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
