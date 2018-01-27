Burglar rams car into garage, shots fired at Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators said shots were fired into a home in Henry County just hours after a burglar smashed a car into the garage door.
Police said someone rammed a car into a home on Buckingham Place sometime Friday and ransacked the house.
The homeowner then called police Saturday morning to report that someone drove by and fired gunshots at the home around 1 a.m.
No one was injured, police said.
Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran spoke to the homeowner’s daughter who said they do not know who targeted the house or why.
Neighbor Daisy Langston said she heard the shots and thought it was a storm. She said she is terrified to think that something like this happened across the street from her.
“Lord have mercy. Sometimes my grandkids are here. That really is scary, especially when you don’t know why they’re doing things,” she said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Henry County Police.
