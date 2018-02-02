Henry County man arrested in drug raid

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Only Channel 2 Action News was there as authorities arrested a Henry County man on drug charges.
It's the latest drug bust we've told you about in just days.
In both Douglas and DeKalb counties police recently found large amounts of meth.
Blue lights, green fatigues and a sitting suspect were sent off before by the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force says its commander.
When Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne asked the suspect if he was dealing or traffic drugs, he only nodded negatively as an answer.
Major Chad Rosborough said the Henry County Sheriff's special response team helped kick the raid.
"They threw a flashbang in the backyard, a distraction device to make entry into the house for the safety of the officers," he said.
Rosborough said officers hit two houses, one a residence, the other a suspected stash house.
Investigators also told us two other men were arrested for misdemeanor obstruction charges after running from the scene.
