Heavy rain falling in parts of N. Ga., moving toward metro

ATLANTA - You'll want to grab your umbrella Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is falling in parts of north Georgia, and it's moving toward the metro Atlanta area.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said far north Georgia could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday evening.
A flash flood watch is in effect Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Far north Georgia could receive 2-4 inches of rain between today and Thursday evening. Flash Flood Watch is in effect this morning through Thursday evening. Run off could lead to flooding. pic.twitter.com/SOGZHa3lEJ— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 28, 2018
"Run off could lead to flooding," Minton said.
Minton said the rain will clear out Friday and through the weekend.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.
