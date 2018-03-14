ATLANTA - An anonymous seller has hired a broker of historic artifacts and documents to sell the hearse that carried Martin Luther King Jr. through Memphis.
His price? $2.5 million.
The seller wants whoever buys the vehicle to donate it to a museum.
He won’t do so himself because he says he needs to recover his investment.
“Although a hearse is a lurid thing to consider, nothing about civil rights is pretty,” says Gary Zimet, who runs a website called MomentsInTime.com and is representing the seller.
On the web page advertising the vehicle, Zimet says:
“This important artifact … stands today as a solemn reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Dr. King with his own life; it is an eternal symbol of the collective struggle of the oppressed; and it is nothing short of true National Treasure.”
For his Atlanta funeral, King’s body was carried through the streets on a simple farm wagon drawn by two mules.
The King family donated the wagon to the National Park Service, whose King National Historic Site planned to open a new exhibit around the wagon on April 4.
This article was written by Ernie Suggs, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. CLICK HERE to read the entire report on myAJC.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}