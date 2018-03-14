  • Hearse that carried Dr. King's body in Memphis listed for $2.5M

    By: Ernie Suggs, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - An anonymous seller has hired a broker of historic artifacts and documents to sell the hearse that carried Martin Luther King Jr. through Memphis.

    His price? $2.5 million.

    The seller wants whoever buys the vehicle to donate it to a museum.

    He won’t do so himself because he says he needs to recover his investment.

    “Although a hearse is a lurid thing to consider, nothing about civil rights is pretty,” says Gary Zimet, who runs a website called MomentsInTime.com and is representing the seller. 

    On the web page advertising the vehicle, Zimet says: 

    “This important artifact … stands today as a solemn reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Dr. King with his own life; it is an eternal symbol of the collective struggle of the oppressed; and it is nothing short of true National Treasure.”

    For his Atlanta funeral, King’s body was carried through the streets on a simple farm wagon drawn by two mules.

    The King family donated the wagon to the National Park Service, whose King National Historic Site planned to open a new exhibit around the wagon on April 4.

