Hawks sign Jaylen Morris to 10-day contract

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hakes signed guard Jaylen Morris from the Hawks’ G-League affiliate Erie BayHawks.
ROSTER UPDATE: We have signed @ErieBayHawks guard @jay_morris30 to a 10-day contract!#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/19YwT6NRAq— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 28, 2018
Morris started 39 games for the BayHawks, averaging nearly 13 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 31 minutes of action.
Count it!— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 25, 2018
Jaylen Morris from THE FLOOR! pic.twitter.com/1cadSwfqBC
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ingram has 21 points as Lakers show off depth, beat Hawks
- Hawks request waivers on veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova
- Hawks' Josh Magette, Andrew White III recalled from Erie
🆙🆙@jay_morris30 goes full out extension for the jam!💪 pic.twitter.com/XDzAOX4w8S— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 25, 2018
The Amherst, N.Y., native played his college ball at Molloy College from 2013 to 2017. As a senior, Morris averaged nearly 20 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in nearly 37 minutes.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}