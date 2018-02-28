  • Hawks sign Jaylen Morris to 10-day contract

    By: Wilton Jackson

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hakes signed guard Jaylen Morris from the Hawks’ G-League affiliate Erie BayHawks.

    Morris started 39 games for the BayHawks, averaging nearly 13 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 31 minutes of action.

     

    The Amherst, N.Y., native played his college ball at Molloy College from 2013 to 2017. As a senior, Morris averaged nearly 20 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in nearly 37 minutes.

