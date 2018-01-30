Atlanta's airport named busiest in the world

In 2017, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) served more passengers and conducted more aircraft movements than any other airport in the world.
Pending confirmation from industry trade group Airports Council International, 2017 marked the 20th year Atlanta will be named the busiest airport.
TRENDING STORIES:
“Hartsfield-Jackson successfully combines efficiency and passenger volume in a way that ensures ATL retains its position as the aviation industry’s leader,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “That worldwide leadership role enables the Airport to maintain its status as the economic engine of the Southeast.”
Hartsfield-Jackson is the only airport ever to reach the 100,000,000 passenger mark in a single year, and 2017 marked the third consecutive year it surpassed this milestone.
Hartsfield-Jackson’s Air Service Development team efforts led to a substantial increase of international passengers traveling to, from and through Atlanta. ATL hosted 12,033,865 international travelers in 2017, a 4.86 percent increase over 2016’s total of 11,475,615 passengers.
“We set out last year to increase our international passenger numbers and overall cargo totals,” said ATL General Manager Roosevelt Council, Jr. “We are thrilled to see the results of our hard work.”
Cargo operations increased by 5.66 percent over 2016. Overall, Atlanta hosted 103,902,992 passengers in 2017, a quarter of a percent less than 2016’s total of 104,171,935. It also topped the world in aircraft movements, with 879,560 operations in 2017, 2.09 percent less than 2016’s total of 898,356.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}