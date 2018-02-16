Student in custody after fake claim of gun on school bus

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Hall County are investigating after a student claimed there was a gun on a school bus.
An official with Hall County Schools told Channel 2 Action News that a student on the bus "thought it would be funny to yell out a threat about having a gun."
The bus driver alerted authorities and was instructed to pull over in the area of Dawsonville Highway and McEver Road.
The Gainesville Police Department searched the bus and found no weapons. The student who made the threat was taken into custody.
The bus involved was transporting students from Chestatee Middle School and Chestatee High School.
