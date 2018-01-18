Man spends day using utility vehicle to help neighbors stuck on icy hill

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors in Hall County are thankful for a man who spent the day helping people stuck on an icy road.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted a shout out to the man on their Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as David Talpes, used his own utility vehicle to help people who tried to get up an icy hill on Union Circle.
Authorities said by helping his neighbors, Talpes freed up patrolmen to answer other calls.
We’re talking to Talpes about the rescue efforts, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
