0 If you like peaches, these low temperatures aren't good

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - North Georgia peach growers suffered more losses this week.

Temperatures dropped below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and the forecast isn’t good for Thursday morning, either.

The warehouse at Jaemor Farms in Hall County is full of brand-new boxes.

Owner Dre Echols hopes he’ll have peaches to pack into them.

"Typically, here in North Georgia, you have to wait it out until the 5th or 10th of April. So, there's still a little ways to go,” Echols said.

Last Friday, temps that dipped into the 20s killed up to 10 percent of the blooms across 120 acres of peach trees.

Another 3 to 5 percent were lost on Tuesday morning, with some more on Wednesday.

Echols says Thursday’s risk is frost.

"They're calling for me to be right around 32 degrees, with little or no wind. With very little wind, that temperature can drop in a hurry,” Echols told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

One year ago, on this very day, a freeze destroyed 20 percent of Jaemor’s peach blossoms, and each flower is potentially a piece of fruit.

Echols says 20-something temperatures last week ruined half of the blooms on farms down in middle Georgia, which may spoil the first peach harvest of the season, usually ready by May 1.

"You probably won't see a lot of Georgia peaches in the grocery stores until mid-June,” Echols said.

