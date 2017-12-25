Hall County residents can start recycling their Christmas trees Tuesday

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - After Christmas, it's time to recycle your tree and one metro Atlanta county has the answer.
Hall County is running a "Bring One for the Chipper" program.
It starts Tuesday, Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 7.
You can bring your live tree and wreaths to any of these 13 different sites:
Candler Compactor - 5064 Poplar Springs Rd. Gainesville, Ga 30507
Murrayville Compactor - 5113 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30506
Lula Compactor - 6174 Lula Road, Lula, GA 30554
Wauka Mountain Compactor - 5800 Brookton-Lula Road, Gainesville, GA 30506-2909
Sardis Road Compactor - 3166 Brackett Drive Gainesville, GA 30506
East Crescent Drive Compactor - 734 East Crescent Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501
Gould Lane Compactor - 1277 Hillside Gardens Lane, Gainesville, GA 30504
Tadmore Compactor - 3320 Holly Springs Road, Gainesville, GA 30507
Balus Creek Compactor - 3845 Old Flowery Branch Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30566
Blackshear Place Compactor - 2921 Atlanta Highway Gainesville, GA 30507
Flowery Branch Compactor- 4395 Falcon Parkway Flowery Branch, GA 30542
Gaines Ferry Compactor - 6173 Gaines Ferry Road Flowery Branch, GA 30542
Trees may also be dropped off at the Hall County Recycling Center, located at 1008 Chestnut Street in Gainesville, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
