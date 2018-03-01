0 Woman says pair of pit bulls mauled her horse

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County woman says her horse was knocked to the ground and mauled by a pair of pit bulls.

Barbara Horrobin said she’s never had a reason to fear, until now.

"It was gruesome. She was really torn up,” Horrobin said.

During the early hours of Feb. 22, Horrobin said, the dogs got into the corral in front of her home along Shadburn Ferry Road in Buford and attacked both of her horses.

Molly was mauled.

"Both sides of her neck and her throat had been laid open. Her armpit was torn out. She was in really sad shape,” Horrobin said.

A local veterinarian spent four hours stitching Molly up, and Horrobin is now the horse’s nurse.

Horrobin's neighbors, including Linda Light, are outraged, and are watching their backs.

"There are young children next door. There are children down the street. There are elderly. It is concerning,” Light said.

Police looked for the dogs shortly after the attack but came up empty.

Horrobin said she doesn’t have a problem with the breed. She owns a pit bull herself.

Molly is on the mend and is expected to pull through.

Still, Horrobin said, those dogs are out there somewhere, and one was even wearing a collar.

"Somebody knows. Their dogs came home Thursday morning covered in blood. They know about it,” Horrobin said.

Horrobin and her husband circulated dozens of flyers, alerting neighbors about the attack. She’s also installing an electric fence around the corral.

