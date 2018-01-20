Train hits semitruck in Gwinnett County, splitting it in two

NORCROSS, Ga. - Emergency crews say a train has hit a semitruck in Norcross. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said the semitruck was crossing over the railroad tracks along Holcomb Bridge Road in Norcross and got stuck on the tracks.
Investigators said the semi was not able to move before an oncoming train hit it, splitting the cargo trailer in two, according to fire officials.
Truck that hit train has all their personal items in it. Looks like it could be from a moving truck. Waiting to get official word from police. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/1U3A3XfIW1— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) January 20, 2018
Police said no one was injured in the incident, but multiple cars were damaged in a nearby parking lot.
Gwinnett County Fire officials said there are no immediate hazmat threats because of the crash.
Cathy's aunts car got caught in the debris from the impact of train and truck colliding. #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/xHoC4Uw9nN— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) January 20, 2018
Just spoke to a waitress at Dominick's. Says trucks versus trains here happen all the time! Says very scary. Needs to stop. She says watch for signs. pic.twitter.com/iQ1lSFU9pX— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) January 20, 2018
Here’s what I’m seeing in Gwinnett County in Norcross pic.twitter.com/Xzqg2yzQHm— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) January 20, 2018
