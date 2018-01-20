  • Train hits semitruck in Gwinnett County, splitting it in two

    NORCROSS, Ga. - Emergency crews say a train has hit a semitruck in Norcross. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

    Police said the semitruck was crossing over the railroad tracks along Holcomb Bridge Road in Norcross and got stuck on the tracks. 

    Investigators said the semi was not able to move before an oncoming train hit it, splitting the cargo trailer in two, according to fire officials.

    Police said no one was injured in the incident, but multiple cars were damaged in a nearby parking lot. 

    Gwinnett County Fire officials said there are no immediate hazmat threats because of the crash. 

