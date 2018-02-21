Teen stabs brother, father in Lawrenceville, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga - Police are searching for a 17-year-old who allegedly stabbed two people in Gwinnett County Wednesday.
The stabbing happened on Patterson Road near Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that Maximilano Cardenas Garcia attacked his brother and father with a sharp object and then left the scene.
Anyone encountering Garcia should call 911.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene for live coverage on Channel 2 Action News at 4.
NOTE: Police initially told Channel 2 Action News that three people were stabbed. Officials then revised the number to two.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}