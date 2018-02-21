  • Teen stabs brother, father in Lawrenceville, police say

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga - Police are searching for a 17-year-old who allegedly stabbed two people in Gwinnett County Wednesday. 

    The stabbing happened on Patterson Road near Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that Maximilano Cardenas Garcia attacked his brother and father with a sharp object and then left the scene.

    Anyone encountering Garcia should call 911.  

    NOTE: Police initially told Channel 2 Action News that three people were stabbed. Officials then revised the number to two.

