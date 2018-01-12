  • Pedestrian killed in crash in Gwinnett County

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have shut down a portion of Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning.

    Gwinnett County police said the crash happened near the Buford Drive exit.

    Investigators have not released any information on the circumstances of the crash.

    The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed near the I-85 N split. 

