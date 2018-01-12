Pedestrian killed in crash in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have shut down a portion of Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning.
Gwinnett County police said the crash happened near the Buford Drive exit.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for traffic alerts]
Investigators have not released any information on the circumstances of the crash.
The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed near the I-85 N split.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene – Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.
Traffic Alert: All lanes of 985NB at the 85NB split are shut down due to a pedestrian accident on 985 near Buford Drive. Use 85NB, Buford Hwy, or Peachtree Industrial Blvd as an alternate route— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) January 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}