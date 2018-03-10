0 Man writes book on how to train dogs while in Gwinnett County Jail

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An inmate behind bars for the past three years says being able to train dogs has changed his life.

Now he wants to share the lessons he's learned.

If you stop by Gwinnett County Jail most any time during the day and you will find several inmates playing with and training dogs.

Most inmates see it as a way to pass the time. But one man used it as research for a book.

Shane Hawkins has spent the last 3 1/2 years in jail. He told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas that he’s made a great connection with dogs.

Shane Hawkins is part of Gwinnett’s Jail Dogs program which allows inmates to care for dogs brought in to the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter until they are ready to be adopted out.

Water main repairs completed, boil water order lifted in DeKalb County His latest companion is Lee. Instead of wasting his time, Hawkins, who is doing time on DUI, drugs and theft charges, wrote a book called “Troubled to Trained.” It’s a manual on how to train a dog and what he's learned. “You think this would have been possible if you hadn't been here?” Thomas asked Hawkins. “I don't think so,” Hawkins said. “(My) main message would be why dogs behave the way they do.” Hawkins said the lessons he's learned can be applied to more than just those with four legs. “How much of this do you think can be applied to humans as well? “A lot I think. There is a lot of troubled behavior in dogs and I understand how humans can have the same issues,” Hawkins said. Gwinnett County deputies believe this is the first time an inmate has written a book. “I think Mr. Hawkins sets a great example for others. He's very passionate about helping dogs and helping people learn about helping dogs,” Gwinnett County Deputy Shannon Volkodav told Thomas. Hawkins said the writing did more than pass the time. “The dog behavior that I see every day has allowed me to understand what you need to do to overcome that,” Hawkins said. In the last few days Hawkins was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his crimes. His book is available online.

