Identity thieves steal nearly $3 million from Walmart stores across state, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Local police say an identity theft ring that has struck in almost every part of Georgia, may still be in operation.
A ring of at least three men who police say charged more than $3 million on at least 500 bogus credit cards in Georgia alone.
How one of the men talked themselves out of a traffic stop, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Police say the ring then went to Walmarts several times a day, using the bogus cards to put nearly $500 at a time on Green Dot cards.
Duluth police charged three men so far. Stanley Stany turned himself in months ago, but accused ringleader Rafeal Rosemond and Romain Henry can't be found.
Police believe the ring operated across the Southeast and maybe into Texas.
