Here are all the roads closed in Gwinnett due to snow

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department has responded to nearly 200 car accidents since midnight Wednesday. Some have resulted in road closures across the county. Weather has also caused slick roads and debris, shutting down roadways.
[Minute-by-Minute: Icy roads lead to hundreds of crashes across Georgia]
Here are the intersections and roads in Gwinnett County that are closed, according to police:
• Steve Reynolds Boulevard at Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Norcross
• Indian Trail Lilburn Road at Interstate 85
• Indian Trail Lilburn Road at Dickens Road in Lilburn
• Ronald Reagan Parkway at Scenic Highway in Snellville
• Five Forks Trickum Drive at Oleander Drive in Lilburn
• Annistown Road between Johnson Drive and Stone Drive in Snellville
• Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road at Walther Boulevard in Lawrenceville
• Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road at Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville
• Clack Road at Mount Moriah Road in Auburn
• Auburn Road at Fort Daniels Drive in Dacula
• Sugarloaf Parkway at Martins Chapel Road in Lawrenceville
• Brooks Road at Brooks Drive in Snellville
• Dacula Road at River Cove Drive in Dacula
• Collins Hill Road at Camp Perrin Road in Lawrenceville
• Wesley Place at Sweetwater Road in Duluth
Roads will reopen throughout the day. Check back with WSBTV.com for updates.
