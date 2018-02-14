Gym-goer swipes TV after pretending to work out, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The man took off his shirt and posed in front of a mirror at a Gwinnett County apartment complex gym.
He “is seen on camera appearing to utilize the gym to work out,” police Cpl. Michele Pihera said.
But authorities said the gym’s flat-screen TV, not weightlifting, was on the man’s mind.
About 1 a.m. Friday — 90 minutes after that pose in front of the mirror — cameras captured the man and an accomplice removing the television from the wall, police said.
This time, the man was wearing a gray sweatshirt.
“After stealing the television,” Pihera said, “both suspects are seen leaving the property.”
No other details were released.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident at the Bridgewater apartment complex in the 1500 block of Ridge Brook Trail near Duluth is asked to call police at 770-513-5300.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.
