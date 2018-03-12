  • Gwinnett police say 1 dead in I-85 crash

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Crews have blocked lanes of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County as police investigate a deadly crash.

    Police said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes near State Road 317 around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

    “Details are limited at this time,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera told Channel 2 Action News. “But it occurred I-85 NB just south of SR317 along the median wall. A person was found deceased, but still unknown how this happened.”

    Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum helped drivers around the investigation on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Lanes have since reopened.

    We’re working to learn more about the crash investigation – Watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

