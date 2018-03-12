Gwinnett police say 1 dead in I-85 crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Crews have blocked lanes of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County as police investigate a deadly crash.
Police said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes near State Road 317 around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
“Details are limited at this time,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera told Channel 2 Action News. “But it occurred I-85 NB just south of SR317 along the median wall. A person was found deceased, but still unknown how this happened.”
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for alerts on breaking news]
Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum helped drivers around the investigation on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Lanes have since reopened.
We’re working to learn more about the crash investigation – Watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}