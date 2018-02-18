Gwinnett goat forced to ingest cocaine, whiskey gets adopted

A story about an abused animal has a happy ending.
After arresting Grayson horse trainer Sergio Palomares-Guzman on charges related to forcing a goat to consume cocaine and whiskey, Gwinnett officials announced the goat has a new home.
The 28-year-old allegedly held the goat’s horns while a second man put cocaine in the goat’s nostril and whiskey in the goat’s mouth.
Palomares-Guzman shared the video on social media and was arrested after a tipster contacted police.
Authorities said they believe the men live in North Carolina.
The owner of the New Hope Road ranch where Palomares-Guzman worked and where the incident took place had no knowledge of the incident, authorities said.
The goat was taken to the Gwinnett Animal Shelter and given a clean bill of health before finding a forever home.
