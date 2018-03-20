  • Gwinnett County teen killed in crash returning from spring break

    By: Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A college freshman from Gwinnett County was killed Saturday morning as he returned from a spring break trip to the beach, his family said. 

    Charles Jaylin Boykins, 19, was a 2017 graduate of Brookwood High School and a freshman at the University of North Georgia.

    After spending several days in Panama City Beach, Boykins was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that left the roadway around 8:56 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 431 near Phenix City, Alabama.

    Boykins died from injuries. His family said he planned to become an orthopedic surgeon.

    This article was written by Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

