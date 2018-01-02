Gwinnett commissioner recovering in hospital after heart attack

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett Commissioner Tommy Hunter suffered a heart attack over the weekend and is recovering at a local hospital, he said Tuesday.
Hunter joined the first Board of Commissioners meeting of 2018 via phone and shared his health scare during the announcements that typically start each gathering. He said he had a heart attack on Saturday and was recovering at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after having “a stent placed in a major artery.”
Hunter said the surgery went well and that he could be released Wednesday.
“I just wanted to thank everybody for your prayers and standing with us as we go through this,” he said.
Hunter has represented Gwinnett’s District 3 — which covers parts of the Centerville, Snellville, Grayson and Braselton areas — since 2012. He put himself in the spotlight last year after calling U.S. Rep. John Lewis a “racist pig,” leading to months of protests, an ethics complaint and, ultimately, a public reprimand.
Hunter participated in all of the commission’s votes via phone Tuesday afternoon. He was the sole “no” vote as the commission approved the county’s 2018 budget by a 4-1 margin.
