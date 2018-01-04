Gwinnett Co. Sheriff's office helps clear fallen trees from woman's home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office stepped up to help an elderly woman clear unwanted trees from her house.
A tree removal service took the trees out of Nancy Greene's home in Snellville.
Greene contacted the sheriff's department for help to remove the trees that were in her yard from Hurricane Irma in September.
The office got in contact with a removal service who agreed to do the job for free.
“They didn't have to do this, they're just good people,” Greene said.
The tree removal company started the job before the holidays and completed the task Wednesday.
