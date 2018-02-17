Girl wants to protect others after DFCS mistakenly took her from school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County father says his daughter has been scared for months after she was mistakenly pulled out of school by the Division of Family and Children Services.
Sean Harris said his daughter never made it to her after-school program, and for hours he had no idea where she was.
DFCS had taken the girl out of class at Rosebud Elementary School and driven her to the Rockdale County DFCS office. But they had the wrong child.
The two girls at the school had the same first and last names, but with a different spelling. Their birthdays were also different.
The department said at the time that it relies on schools to ensure they have the right child.
Harris’ daughter is now trying to turn what happened to her into something positive.
She created a special identification system for kids.
How she’s working to stop this from happening to another child, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}