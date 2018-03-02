  • Firefighters working to control flames at Gwinnett Co. apartment building

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire in Gwinnett County.

    Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the fire is at the Lakeside Retreat on Park Lake Lane in Peachtree Corners.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows crews working to get the fire under control.

    According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, there are no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

