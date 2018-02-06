Family says man shot during violent home invasion was over $200

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a Gwinnett County home invasion victim said he's not expected to make it through the night.
The family of Kyle Rubio told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas that doctors at Gwinnett Medical Center are expected take Rubio off life support at some point on Tuesday.
The emotional words from both families, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:14.
Rubio was home Sunday afternoon with his girlfriend at their home near Loganville when the family said neighbor Brannon Walker burst in, angry over a $200 debt Rubio owned him.
Witnesses said only one shot was fired. It severed Rubio’s spinal cord. As neighbors watched, police flooded the neighborhood and quickly arrested Walker.
In court Tuesday, a judge read Walker his current charges of home invasion and aggravated battery.
Rubio's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover burial costs.
