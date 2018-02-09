Construction worker​​​​​​​ hit on I-85 in critical condition, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A construction worker was hit and critically injured on I-85 North in Gwinnett County, police said.
The crash happened about 5 a.m. Friday at Ga. 317, the same area where construction is underway to extend the existing HOT (or high occupancy toll) lanes from Old Peachtree Road past the Mall of Georgia to Hamilton Mill Road.
The project, originally projected to be finished this summer, also includes building an express lane bridge at the northbound interchange of I-85 and I-985.
“Please slow down as (investigators) research the incident,” police said.
Just hearing a construction worker is critical- hit on 85 North near 317. @WSBTraffic is updating on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/TzErc1Nxko— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) February 9, 2018
Serious injury crash at I-85 NB at the I-985 split. Construction worker hit, critical condition. Please slow down as investigations research the incident. pic.twitter.com/3f2LARg8RI— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) February 9, 2018
