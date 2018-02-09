  • Construction worker​​​​​​​ hit on I-85 in critical condition, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A construction worker was hit and critically injured on I-85 North in Gwinnett County, police said.

    The crash happened about 5 a.m. Friday at Ga. 317, the same area where construction is underway to extend the existing HOT (or high occupancy toll) lanes from Old Peachtree Road past the Mall of Georgia to Hamilton Mill Road.

     The project, originally projected to be finished this summer, also includes building an express lane bridge at the northbound interchange of I-85 and I-985.

    “Please slow down as (investigators) research the incident,” police said.

