0 Beloved officer dies after courageous battle with cancer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police officer and U.S. Army veteran has died seven months after being diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer.

Victor Cortez, 35, is survived by his wife Jessica, 2-year-old daughter Mackenzie and 5-month-old son Lucas.

“This exceptional officer, Army veteran, loving husband, father of two and great friend will be tremendously missed,” Lt. Edward Restrepo, Cortez’s supervisor, said in a department release.

“Anyone who was fortunate to cross paths with him can attest to what a truly special individual he was. This place will never be the same without him.”

Cortez had been with the Police Department for nearly four years, working with the gang unit after graduating from the police academy in July 2014. His police career followed a career in the U.S. Army; he was as an Army Ranger.

Cortez, the son of a DEA agent, deployed to Iraq twice and Afghanistan once. He completed his training at Fort Benning before being stationed in Savannah at Hunter Army Airfield. After an honorable discharge in 2006, Cortez earned a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from George Mason University in 2009.

Cortez’s family has been raising money to pay for his medical bills on GoFundMe. The donations have continued since his death on Sunday, with friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers offering sympathy.

The public is invited to attend Cortez’s visitation Thursday. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wages and Sons Funeral Home at 1031 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville. Cortez’s family will hold a private memorial service Friday. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

