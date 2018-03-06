  • All lanes blocked after fuel spill on I-85S in Gwinnett County

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes are blocked after a crash and fuel spill on I-85 South just north of the I-985 split in Gwinnett County.

    Officials with the Gwinnett Police Department tweeted that the crash involved a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. 

    Delays stretch back to Hamilton Mill Parkway, and motorists in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

    According to WSB Triple Team Traffic, Highway 124 or I-985 S can be used as alternate routes.

    We'll continue to follow this developing story RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    All lanes blocked after fuel spill on I-85S in Gwinnett County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Middle school student brought gun to campus, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police ask for help finding missing Gwinnett County woman with autism

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eight families lose their homes after fire breaks out at Gwinnett Co.…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect accused of killing mother near 2 children arrested in Ohio