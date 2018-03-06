All lanes blocked after fuel spill on I-85S in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes are blocked after a crash and fuel spill on I-85 South just north of the I-985 split in Gwinnett County.
Officials with the Gwinnett Police Department tweeted that the crash involved a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.
I-85 Southbound, just north of the I-985 split, is shut down due to a jack-knife tractor trailer incident with a possible fuel spill. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PG9rizW6Gb— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) March 6, 2018
Delays stretch back to Hamilton Mill Parkway, and motorists in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.
According to WSB Triple Team Traffic, Highway 124 or I-985 S can be used as alternate routes.
#REDALERT continues in Gwinnett Co: Jackknifed Tractor Trailer & Fuel Spill...I-85/sb at I-985. All lanes are SHUTDOWN. Delays before Hamilton Mill. Use Hwy 124 or I-985/sb as alternates. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/jWHmRthloa— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 6, 2018
