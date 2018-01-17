Gunman ambushes workers, robs restaurant

0

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help to find a gunman who robbed a gentleman's club. Surveillance video shows the gunman surprising two workers as they left the establishment.

The video shows two workers leaving the Rumors Gentleman's Club on Jonesboro Road on Dec. 21. Then, the gunman appears out of nowhere.

"Obviously surprises the two employees when they come out, Major Chris Matson with the Forest Park Police Department said.

The robber has his gun out and pushes one employee back next to the other.

The gunman demands the keys to the business from one of the managers.

"He gets a key from the manager and then opens up the door and then forces them both back inside at gunpoint," Matson said.

The gunmen then forces the workers to open the safe, robs the club and runs out of the building, with the workers not far behind.

"But he had already gotten into a car, which was driven by a second person," Matson said.

But the robber made a big mistake. As he approached the workers, he had something to cover his face but he didn't use it initially.

"Luckily, he forgot to pull it up before he walked up to them," Matson said.

Police hope you can identify the gunman. Contact Forest Park police or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 if you have any information.



