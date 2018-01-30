0 Group of Georgia Tech students robbed, pistol-whipped, police say

ATLANTA - Police are searching for robbers who targeted Georgia tech students. It happened Sunday night near the intersection of Atlantic Drive and 11th Street.

“I was up late last night,” said Sarah Bush.

Bush told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez she had issues sleeping the night before.

“I couldn’t fall asleep, I was scared,” she said.

Scared because a group of five fellow students were robbed, some even pistol-whipped by two masked gunmen right outside of the off-campus home she shares with her roommates.

“All of my roommates just got home shortly after it happened which is kind of a jarring feeling," Bush said.

Atlanta police said the victims, who are all in their 20s, said they were walking along the street when the suspects, who are around the same age, came up behind them with their guns drawn and told them to give up their stuff.

The mother of one of the victims spoke to us over the phone. She told us, they all complied, but some were beaten.

The suspects swiped wallets containing cash, credit cards, IDs, cellphones and other valuables, before jumping into a car and taking off.

“Just a week ago there was another really close by, and it was two men with two guns,” Bush said.

We reached out to university officials who released a statement reading:

"With more than 90 sworn officers in the Georgia Tech Police Department, Georgia Tech makes the safety of its students, faculty, and staff a top priority."

Bush told us even though the university has beefed up patrols, she’s still worried.

"I’m already stressed about all of the other things I have to think about, what do I think about getting robbed?" she said.

Police say, those suspects got away in a black Infiniti sedan.

They ask if you know anything to give them a call at 404-614-6544.





