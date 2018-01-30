The country's only mobile ER to treat flu patients opens in Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital will start operating the only mobile emergency room for flu patients.
The hospital told Channel 2 Action News the clinic opens Tuesday morning.
The hospital requested the MED-1 unit because of a record number of people going to the emergency room.
The mobile unit has beds for 14 patients, with technology that allows doctors to see patient records.
Doctors told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach this addition should help cut down on wait times inside the hospital.
Currently, one out of three tests comes back positive for flu, according to the hospital's doctors. They said that is significant and also higher then normal.
