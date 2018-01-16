Gov. Nathan Deal says he's monitoring incoming winter weather

0

ATLANTA - State officials are monitoring the approach of winter weather.

Gov. Nathan Deal walked the halls of the state Capitol Monday after he presented his budget recommendations to the general assembly. The $26 billion budget is the biggest in state history.

However, the governor kept an eye on the incoming bad weather, saying he is most concerned about the roads.

“We’ve already begun brining the roads around the metropolitan Atlanta area and in the northwest Georgia area, which is predicted to be where it comes in the heaviest in terms of snow fall,” Deal said.

If a change to current plans is required, we will notify state personnel immediately. Finally, state employees are urged to use caution when traveling. Employees who feel he or she can’t travel safely tomorrow morning should not attempt do so. (2/2) — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 16, 2018

Winter weather update: @GADeptofTrans has been pretreating our roadways since 9pm yesterday. Based on @GeorgiaEMA rec, state government will operate as usual tomorrow. However, the GEMA will reassess conditions following an 8pm briefing with the National Weather Service.

(1/2) — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 16, 2018

The governor is no stranger to bad weather.

Icy weather forced Deal to scale back part of his first inauguration, and more icy weather forced him to move his second inauguration indoors.

During his first two terms in office, Deal also dealt with the so-called Snowmaggedon along with tornadoes and most recently Hurricane Irma as it roared through the state.

As far as this first potential snowfall of 2018, the governor says he and state officials are keeping a close eye on whatever may come.

“We will continue that process as the day moves along,” Deal said. “We will make our judgment calls as the weather unfolds.”

So far, there have been no announcements of State of Emergency declarations.

