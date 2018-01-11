Gov. Nathan Deal holds final State of the State

ATLANTA - Governor Nathan Deal is holding his final annual State of the State address at the Georgia capitol Thursday.
The governor became emotional when he spoke figuratively about planting trees for future generations.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot at the capitol said the speech is not about his plans for the next year, but also about his legacy.
Deal said that Georgia’s economy is strong, with unemployment at its lowest level in 10 years. He said that the film industry in Georgia has generated nine-and-a-half billion dollars of economic impact.
