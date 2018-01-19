Temps 12 degrees warmer in Atlanta than 24 hours ago

ATLANTA - It's still cold Friday morning, but Severe Weather Team 2 said there's some good news ahead.
“It will get above freezing later today,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.
We are headed to the 50s this afternoon. It is 27 degrees at 6:41am. Watch for patches of ice on your morning commute. This afternoon most areas reach the low 50s. Even warmer weather is on the way for the weekend with highs in the low 60s by Sunday. pic.twitter.com/t5f4Afrqym— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 19, 2018
The high is expected to hit 50 degrees in Atlanta.
At 6 a.m., the temperature was already 12 degrees higher than it was 24 hours ago in Atlanta.
“The trend is going to continue each day,” Minton said. “Although we’ll probably start out in the freezing zone again (Saturday) morning.”
Highs are expected to hit 54 Saturday and 61 Sunday. Forecast lows are 29 Saturday and 36 Sunday.
Rain isn’t in the forecast until Monday, when a 60 percent rain chance takes effect.
Dry weather continues next few days as temperatures get progressively warmer each day. By late Monday afternoon/evening rain will develop with the next front. Isolated thunder possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ilKaaNbDro— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}