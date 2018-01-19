  • Temps 12 degrees warmer in Atlanta than 24 hours ago

    By: Severe Weather Team 2 , Karen Minton

    ATLANTA - It's still cold Friday morning, but Severe Weather Team 2 said there's some good news ahead. 

    “It will get above freezing later today,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.

     

     

    The high is expected to hit 50 degrees in Atlanta.

    At 6 a.m., the temperature was already 12 degrees higher than it was 24 hours ago in Atlanta.

    “The trend is going to continue each day,” Minton said. “Although we’ll probably start out in the freezing zone again (Saturday) morning.”

    Highs are expected to hit 54 Saturday and 61 Sunday. Forecast lows are 29 Saturday and 36 Sunday. 

    Rain isn’t in the forecast until Monday, when a 60 percent rain chance takes effect.

     

