0 'Gone with the Wind' museum moving

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - In case you give a damn, the Marietta Gone With The Wind Museum: Scarlett on the Square is moving out of downtown and into another historic space a half-mile away.

The city announced the move Thursday to Historic Brumby Hall and Gardens, located just off the Square at 472 Powder Springs St.

The museum has been at its current spot since April 2003.

It displays the collection of Dr. Chris Sullivan — an endocrinologist from Akron, Ohio — who first saw the movie when he was in sixth grade, according to the museum’s website.

The book that served as the basis for the 1939 film, considered to be a classic among classics, was written by former Atlanta Journal reporter Margaret Mitchell at a home in Midtown. She won a Pulitzer Prize for the 1936 book, which tells the tale of fictional Southern belle Scarlett O’Hara.

The city has been on a month-to-month lease for the current space of the museum, and the owners want to rent it out to an unannounced restaurant, according to city spokeswoman Lindsey Wiles.

Marietta owns Brumby Hall, which has plenty of its own Civil War history.

The city explains: The first superintendent of the Georgia Military Institute, Col. Arnoldus V. Brumby, built this lovely Greek revival-style house in 1851 with GMI adjacent to the house. When Union General William Sherman’s troops occupied Marietta in 1864, the house was used as a hospital. The GMI buildings were burned as the army departed on its infamous “March to the Sea,” but the house was spared, as Sherman and Brumby had been acquainted with one another at West Point.

The museum’s current location will close March 26 and reopen at Brumby Hall on April 23.

“We are honored to not only continue to tell the story of the most iconic movie and film of all time, but also share the rich history of Brumby Hall with all those who visit,” the city said.

