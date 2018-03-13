Georgia woman wins $10M in extra chance drawing

A Covington woman recently won $10 million as the randomly selected grand prize winner of the Georgia Lottery’s $10 Million Cash Spectacular Extra Chance Promotion.
The winner claimed her prize Friday at Georgia Lottery headquarters.
[Check your lottery numbers here]
Players were able to enter non-winning $10 Million Cash Spectacular tickets for a chance to win a $10 million prize. A drawing was conducted March 8 to select one grand prize winner.
The combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are now $730 million.
You can watch the Mega Millions drawing TONIGHT right before the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. The drawing for Powerball is Wednesday night.
