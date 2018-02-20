  • Georgia State University student stabbed during dorm fight

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A college student is recovering from a stabbing at Georgia State University.

    Campus officials told Channel 2 Action News another student stabbed the victim during a fight on Tuesday morning. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Police arrested the suspect. 

    Officials have not released any information about how the victim is doing. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories