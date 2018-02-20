Georgia State University student stabbed during dorm fight

ATLANTA - A college student is recovering from a stabbing at Georgia State University.
Campus officials told Channel 2 Action News another student stabbed the victim during a fight on Tuesday morning.
Police arrested the suspect.
Officials have not released any information about how the victim is doing.
