ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper was killed and his daughter was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
“The Georgia State Patrol and the entire DPS family are heartbroken this morning,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Tyler Parker was killed in a single car accident while off-duty.”
Details about the deadly crash have not been released.
It is unclear if severe storms, which tore through north Georgia overnight, played a part in the wreck.
This article was written by Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}