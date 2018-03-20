  • Georgia state trooper killed, young daughter critically injured in crash

    By: Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper was killed and his daughter was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

    “The Georgia State Patrol and the entire DPS family are heartbroken this morning,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Tyler Parker was killed in a single car accident while off-duty.”

    Details about the deadly crash have not been released.

    It is unclear if severe storms, which tore through north Georgia overnight, played a part in the wreck.

    This article was written by Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia state trooper killed, young daughter critically injured in crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms leave 'significant damage' Georgia, Alabama

  • Headline Goes Here

    National Weather Service says tornado damaged every home in neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Large piece of metal falls from midtown Atlanta building

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia Power says 7,000 without power Tuesday morning