Georgia serial killer set to die for strangling elderly women

An execution date has been set for one of Georgia’s most notorious serial killers.
Carlton Gary is scheduled to die by lethal injection on March 15 at 7 p.m. Known as the “Stocking Strangler,” Gary, now 67, was convicted of raping three elderly women and then strangling them with their own pantyhose.
The three murders all took place in a middle class neighborhood in Columbus, Ga. more than four decades ago. He was also linked to other attacks in Columbus and New York.
If his execution is carried out as planned, Gary will be the first person Georgia has put to death this year.
